HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Campaign 2018 still hasn’t been decided in four districts.
Recounts are underway in Durham, Madison, Stratford and Derby, but the one in the 80th House District, Berlin and Southington, hold the biggest implications, because it involves House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
He leads Republican challenger Michael Gagliardi by just 37 votes.
If Aresimowicz loses, it would change the look of the House, they’d need to pick a new speaker.
We caught up with Aresimowicz today and he didn’t seem worried.
Until today, Speaker of the House Aresimowicz says he’s never been in race that needed a recount.
“Before I end my political career in two years, it’s fitting I try this out before I go,” said Aresimowicz.
State law requires all recounts to be completed five business days after Election Day.
With Monday being Veteran’s Day, Wednesday will be the deadline.
The close call didn’t stop House Democrats from sending a press release touting the win.
The press release said in part,
"Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington) and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) were unanimously chosen by their Democratic colleagues to return for a second term as the top leaders in the House of Representatives. Following Tuesday’s election results, which saw House Democrats expand their majority status by 12 seats to 92-59 from 80-71, the incoming caucus, which includes 24 freshmen, met Thursday evening to select their leaders. A formal vote by the full House naming Aresimowicz Speaker of the House again will be held on opening day of the 2019 legislative session January 9."
When asked if the press release was premature, Aresimowicz said, “No, not really, if you historically look back at the recounts of the past ten years they don’t move much.”
If Aresimowicz loses, the House would need to vote on a new speaker.
Experts say it’ll likely be House Majority Leader Matt Ritter.
“I won’t have a role in it, so who knows what would happen,” said Resimowicz.
Both Berlin and Southington will recount on Tuesday.
Aresimowicz says he feels his narrow lead is still solid.
The challenger, Gagliardi, declined to comment for our story.
