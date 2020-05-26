NORWICH, CT (WFS) – As stores and restaurants slowly reopen during Phase 1, some businesses are seeing unusual spikes in business.
A lot of businesses are reporting that people want to get out, get exercise, and keep their distance.
The phone has been ringing off the hook at Treats Pools and Spas. Sales are up 5-0 percent, but people who now want to get a new above ground pool or spa will have to wait.
Stacy Gould says families aren’t comfortable going to the beach yet, so they’ll bring the beach to their homes.
“Anybody who came in today for a new installation is looking at the end of July because our manufacturers are just starting back up now,” Gould said.
Bike shop owner, Apollo Ciembroski, is repairing bikes people have dusted off because they want to ride, or their spin classes have been canceled. Some are buying bikes to get their exercise.
After you get a new bike, you can load it into your new towable RV because families are heading back on the road, anxious about flying and staying in hotels.
“We’re seeing a surge of first-time couples and families looking to travel in the USA, which is a great thing in their own camper,” Colleen Botello said.
The lightweight towable RV’s have all the bells and whistles.
“Air conditioning, heat naturally, propane cooking. This is a traveling trailer, so it’s a little lower profile, less weight,” Botello said.
People still want to get out, but are finding new ways to do that while staying comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.