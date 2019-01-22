NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A billboard being seen in CT is creating quite a buzz online.
Th advertisements for recreational marijuana in Massachusetts have been spotted along I-91.
The message refers to the cannabis store in Northampton, which is about 25 miles from the border.
Police in Enfield and Torrington are reminding folks that is it illegal to bring anything you buy across the border into CT.
While you can smoke it where it is legal, you could also potentially be under the influence when you come back into Connecticut.
