WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - In a matter of weeks or months, it’ll be completely legal to get high on marijuana in Massachusetts.
As that state expands legalization, some in our state are worried about the consequences.
In Easthampton, Massachusetts, just 20 minutes north of Springfield, there is place called Insa.
While it’s only medical for now, the state is expected to approve it for recreational sales.
That means anyone from anywhere over 21 can go there to buy, however, it’s what they do with it when they leave that could get them in trouble.
When Massachusetts dispensaries start selling marijuana for recreational use, many are expected to cross the border into the bay state.
“We expect our customer base to multiply by four or six times,” said Mark Zatyrka, CEO of Insa.
Mark Zatyrka is the CEO of Insa in Easthampton.
His dispensary is one of 11 expected to have its recreational permit granted.
Many more still in the application process. Insa in Easthampton and Neta in Northampton are expected to be the two closest to Connecticut.
“No special medical id needed, just a legal identification showing you are over the age of 21. Any state,” said Zatryka.
But officials say while transactions in Massachusetts may be plentiful and legal, laws could easily be broken moments later.
Anyone who drives back into Connecticut with more than half an ounce of marijuana will be committing a crime.
Legally, what’s bought in Massachusetts will need to be consumed in Massachusetts, but even then, laws could be broken if someone is driving under the influence.
“We’re at an interesting time right now, hopefully at some point, the federal government will catch up with the state governments and people can freely cross the border with the product,” Zatyrka said.
Many Channel 3 spoke with tonight had no interest in making the trip.
In fact, we couldn’t find one person willing to go on camera saying they would cross the border.
“I don’t do that, it’s that simple, I have no interest in it,” said Ross Brown of Windsor Locks.
We spoke with Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox and he says his department will be using grant money from the Department of Transportation to conduct DUI checks.
Just like alcohol enforcement, his officers will be looking for drivers going too fast or too slow and those weaving in and out of lanes.
“We recommend everybody, if they are making purchases, to do so responsibly, to find a place to consume the product safely prior to driving back to their home state,” said Zatyrka.
When will Connecticut sell marijuana recreationally? For the first time, a bill made it out of committee to the General Assembly, but it was never taken up for a vote.
Experts say it could bring the state $40 million annually.
