Recreational marijuana is set to be legalized on Tuesday, and Connecticut officials and police are gauging how the state will be impacted.
Channel 3 spoke with officials from towns that directly border the Massachusetts who shared what they are doing to spot people who might be driving while high.
With two of the shops set to sell recreational marijuana not far from the Connecticut border, police will be checking to see if drivers are bringing the substance over the border.
“We are always very active and we encourage our officers to be very active related to drug or drunk driving,” said Suffield Police Department Captain Christopher McKee.
Driving under the influence of marijuana can impair your reaction time, said McKee, so one of the things officer can look for is driving too slowly.
“One classic example, the proverbial window comes down and the puff of marijuana smoke comes out of the car window,” said Captain McKee.
“Some of the clues are synonymous blood shot eyes, maybe being a little incoherent, slow to respond, slurred speech.”
In Massachusetts, residents can buy an ounce of weed, but once you drive into Connecticut, Connecticut residents must adhere to the law which states less than half an ounce here is not a criminal offense, but may come with a fine of more than $100.
If Connecticut residents have more than a half ounce, charges increase to a misdemeanor criminal charge and potentially jail time.
While there is no breathalyzer test to take for being under the influence of marijuana, like with alcohol, police can do ask drivers to perform a field sobriety test.
“The standardized field sobriety test would still be administered and a person that is highly impaired by drugs will still be unable to perform those tests,” added McKee.
Police are urging drivers to realize that although recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, the law still applies in Connecticut.
