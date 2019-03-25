HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Recreational marijuana passed its first hurdle on Monday afternoon.
Ten states and the District of Columbia legalized recreational marijuana and Connecticut could be next after the the General Law Committee approved one of several pot-related bills under consideration.
The one taken up on Monday spelled out details of a legalized system, including who could buy it and even grow it.
The General Law Committee passed it. The Judiciary Committee votes on its bills on Thursday.
The bill establishes a new cannabis control commission within the Department of Consumer Protection.
It allows people ages 21 and older to buy marijuana. It also studies whether or not consumers can grow it themselves.
Representative Mike D'Agastino told Channel 3 that the licensing process must be fair in legalizing recreational marijuana.
"Massachusetts had a lot of language about equity and the industry was open to a lot of participants," said Rep. D'Agastino. "Two years later that has not been the case. Only a few players control the industry there."
The 10 to 8 vote was along party lines, but two other committees have their own bills concerning impaired driving, training for law enforcement, and tax.
However, some local police departments claim the science and technology are not there yet to detect impairment. They argue training for officers to recognize impaired drivers is comprehensive and long. They described it as far from a basic academy class.
Republican Representative Vinnie Candelora opposes the legislation claiming marijuana poses serious impacts on youth.
"What we have seen in other states is the marketing to the children to get them young and get them hooked, so you see products like gummy bears coming out, and flavored sodas," said Candelora.
"Its the same track that the vaping has taken."
On the other hand, supporters of legalizing pot said lawmakers should pass the legislation and work out the details afterward.
Supports are hoping for one merged bill which would be voted on the General Assembly.
(9) comments
"Some local police departments claim the science and technology are not there yet to detect impairment." How does law enforcement detect impairment of people using legal prescription drugs while driving? They don't? That's strange isn't it?
The question everyone should be asking is how do officers recognize impaired drivers now!! Cannabis is not a new thing.
It points to the obvious. Lawmakers, their constituents, and the police are either
a) ignorant to the facts surrounding marijuana and it's recreational legalization or,
b) willfully ignoring the desire/need for legalizing recreational marijuana.
Occams' razor is applicable here..
How does an officer test someone for prescription drugs that are legal?
The only way they catch drivers on weed while driving are . . . the smell coming out of the car, pulling them over for a traffic violation and finding it in their possession or they've had an accident because they're too stoned to drive. Still doesn't answer the question on testing them and still leaves concerns of them driving impaired.
Why are ‘law makers’ voting? Give the vote to the people for once and as they said, ‘figure the details out later...’
It is harder to grow tomatoes than it is to grow cannabis. Let the consumer grow their own, up to 6 plants at a time.
Growing their own defeats the purpose of legalizing it. They are looking for the hefty tax assessed on it to get the state out of the hole. We aren't looking at 6.35% here. They are looking at double digits. Don't let anyone fool you. Its all about the money the state will see in its coffers.
Not really, alcohol is legal and you can brew, ferment, or distill it.
