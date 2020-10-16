NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - New London and East Lyme are two of 11 cities and towns across the state that were in the red zone for COVID-19 cases, according to the state.
Even with Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan underway for most municipalities, officials said now is not the time for people to let their guard down.
They continue to urge the wearing of masks and social distancing.
The state reported 15 cases per 100,000 residents.
In addition to New London and East Lyme, other areas on alert were Montville, Preston, Norwich and Griswold.
Flanders Fish Market and Restaurant in East Lyme had to make some major changes because of the rise in cases.
“We wanted to make sure we needed to be safe,” Sen. Paul Formica, owner of Flanders Fish Market, said. “And we know there’s an uptick, we don’t know why that is why it’s in East Lyme."
After a part-time employee who was last in the building on Oct. 3 tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, the restaurant shut down for four days.
"We had the entire building disinfected by a company that specializes in that and we wanted to make sure our staff were all tested,” Formica said.
Now that there's a surge in cases, the restaurant went a step further and installed an air purification system.
“We have them operational in each room so we’re offering that extra level of safety for our customers, staff, and vendors,” Formica said.
They were precautions Formica deemed necessary as East Lyme struggled with the spike in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Ned Lamont recently suggested towns in the red alert level stay in Phase 2.
"We want to highlight that your behavior makes a big difference," Lamont said.
In New London, however, the city is moving forward.
“The data points to small family and social gatherings and, gatherings connect with huge sports events,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said on Thursday.
Passero said the spread isn’t happening in businesses that are impacted by Phase 3, but instead at other gatherings.
He said they're ramping up testing and telling people to stay vigilant, even around their friends and family
“They’re letting their guard down, but this virus does not know those distinctions,” Passero said.
For now, the state is asking people who live in the impacted areas to be vigilant, to follow health guidelines, and to limit social interactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.