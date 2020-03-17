FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The American Red Cross said it is facing a severe blood shortage because the coronavirus is threatening the nation's supply.
Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross said it was forced to cancel 2,700 blood drives across the country.
The cancellations have resulted in 86,000 fewer donations.
"I am looking at the refrigerator that contains only one day’s supply of blood for the hospital,” said Dr. Robertson Davenport, director of transfusion medicine at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. “The hospital is full. There are patients who need blood and cannot wait.”
In Connecticut, 46 drives were canceled, which has led to 1,299 fewer donations.
However, the Red Cross said people can still schedule individual appointments to donate.
It added appointment slots at donation centers.
“In our experience, the American public comes together to support those in need during times of shortage and that support is needed now more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.”
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
