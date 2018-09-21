FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane Florence claimed the lives of 42 people as the storm continues to devastate the south.

Relief crews, including the American Red Cross, are on the ground helping with the relief effort, including volunteers from Connecticut.

The American Red Cross said it needs blood and donations in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

It said thousands of blood donations have gone uncollected because of drive cancellations.

Nearly 200 Red Cross blood drives in the southeast were forced to cancel because of the storm, resulting in more than 5,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

“Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “There is an especially critical need for platelets to help cancer patients and type O blood donations for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Every donation can be a lifeline for patients.”

People outside of the affected storm areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm's path and across the country.

At one point, there were more than 21,000 people forced to live in shelters down south.

"It's really a devastating storm. And crops were impacted, livestock impacted, businesses were destroyed, homes were washed away, and people lost lives because of the storm. We expand our deepest sympathy. This is going to be a long recovery, and the Red Cross is there helping in any way that we can," said American Red Cross and CEO Gail McGovern.

Red Cross volunteers have also been providing food to victims. They have already served at least 250,000 meals and snacks to thousands of people.

For more information or to make a blood donation appointment, check out RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross also said a financial donation can be made. Information about that can be found at RedCross.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities from Sept. 20 to Oct. 15:

Fairfield County

Bethel

10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 141 Greenwood Avenue

Bridgeport

9/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mcgivney Community Center, 338 Stillman St

Brookfield

10/9/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Raymour & Flanigan, 14 Candlewood Lake Road

Danbury

9/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Western Connecticut State University Westside Campus Center, Westside Campus, Lake Ave.

10/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hatters Town Park, 7 East Hayes Town Road

10/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital, 24 Hospital Avenue

Easton

10/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Covenant Church of Easton, 1 Sport Hill Road

Fairfield

9/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA, 841 Old Post Road

10/2/2018: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue

Greenwich

9/21/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road

10/15/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA of Greenwich, 50 East Putnam Avenue

Monroe

9/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike

Norwalk

10/2/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple Street

10/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Soundview Medical Associates, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7), Suite 201

Redding

9/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road

Shelton

9/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greater Valley Chamber Commerce, 10 Progress Dr, 2nd Floor

9/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street

10/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street

Sherman

10/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Sherman Volunteer Fire Department, 1 CT 39

South Norwalk

10/9/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Norwalk Community College, 188 Richards Avenue

Stamford

9/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Soundview Plaza, 1266 East Main Street

9/29/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Cecilia Catholic Church, 1184 Newfield Ave.

10/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Trumbull

9/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Stephen's Church, 6948 Main Street

9/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Middlebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Avenue

10/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road

10/15/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main Street

Westport

10/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Westport Fire Department, 515 Post Road E

Hartford County

Berlin

9/21/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Berlin Congregational, 878 Worthington Ridge

9/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Berlin Congregational, 878 Worthington Ridge

Bloomfield

9/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bloomfield Center Fire Department, 18 Wintonbury Avenue

Bristol

10/3/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave

10/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Yankee Harley Davidson, 488 Farmington Ave.

10/8/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Gregory Church CCD Center, 1043 Stafford Avenue

Burlington

9/21/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Burlington Town Hall, 200 Spielman Highway

East Granby

10/9/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Granby Congregational Church, 9 Rainbow Road, Route 20

East Hartford

9/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cabela's, 475 East Hartford Blvd. North

10/9/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Goodwin College Riverside, One Riverside Drive

East Windsor

10/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warehouse Point Fire Department: East Windsor Connecticut, 89 Bridge Streeet

Enfield

9/21/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Asnuntuck Community College, 170 Elm Street

10/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Enfield Square, 90 Elm Street

Farmington

9/22/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue

9/26/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Ave

9/29/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue

10/10/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Ave

10/13/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue

10/3/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Ave

10/6/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue

Glastonbury

9/24/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Congregation Kol Haverim, 1079 Hebron Ave

10/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Stop & Shop Glastonbury, 215 Glastonbury Blvd

Granby

10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Congregational Church, 242 Salmon Brook Street

Hartford

10/10/2018: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hartford Hospital, 560 Hudson Street

10/11/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greater Hartford Classical Magnet School, 85 Woodland Street

10/11/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Sinai Campus, 500 Blue Hills Ave

10/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 242 Trumbull Street, 242 Trumbull Street

Manchester

9/20/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North United Methodist Church, 300 Parker Street

9/21/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manchester Memorial Hospital, 71 Haynes Street

9/26/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Manchester Community College, Great Path

10/4/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North United Methodist Church, 300 Parker Street

New Britain

9/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Joseph School, 29 Edson St

10/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Webster Bank, 436 Slater Rd

Newington

9/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hartford Hospital Newington Campus, 181 Patricia M Genova Drive

Plainville

9/27/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., YMCA Plainville, 149 Farmington Avenue, Route 10

10/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Plainville Firehouse, 77 West Main Street

10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 56 Redstone Hill

Rocky Hill

10/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Optum, 400 Capital Blvd

Simsbury

10/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow St

10/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow St

Southington

9/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lincoln College of New England, 2279 Mount Vernon Road

Suffield

10/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association, 205 Bridge St.

10/9/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 100 North Main Street

West Hartford

9/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue

10/3/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., University of Hartford Gengras Student Union, 200 Bloomfield Avenue

10/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Hartford Gengras Student Union, 200 Bloomfield Avenue

Wethersfield

10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wethersfield United Methodist Church, 150 Prospect Street

Windsor

9/22/2018: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Washington Masonic Lodge, 153 Broad Street

9/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Addison Corporate Center, 175 Addison Road

Middlesex County

Chester

10/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Hall, 48 Middlesex Turnpike/ Rt. 154

Cromwell

10/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Cage, 14 Alcap Ridge

10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of LDS, 130 South St

Essex

10/5/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Essex Town Hall, 29 West Avenue

Middletown

9/28/2018: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent St

10/2/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Wesleyan University Beckham Hall, 45 Wyllys Ave., Beckham Hall

10/3/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Wesleyan University Beckham Hall, 45 Wyllys Ave., Beckham Hall

10/8/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1055 Randolph Rd

Moodus

9/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Haddam Senior Center, 15 Great Hillwood Road

Old Saybrook

9/28/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 366 Main Street

10/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Funktion Fitness, 210 Main Street

Litchfield County

Canaan

9/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Parish Center, 2 Daisy Hill Road

Cornwall

9/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Church of Christ Congregational, 8 Bolton Hill Road

Litchfield

10/2/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Rd

New Milford

10/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW New Milford, 11 Avery Rd.

North Canaan

10/9/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Geer Nursing & Rehab, 99 South Canaan Rd Rte 7 South

Torrington

9/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter Church, 109 East Main St.

9/28/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, 540 Litchfield Street

Winsted

10/8/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northwestern Connecticut Community College, Park Place East/Route 8

New Haven County

Branford

10/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gardenside Terrace, 173 Alps Road

10/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brothers' Harley Davidson, 557 West Main St.

Derby

10/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street

East Haven

10/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Irish American Community Ctr., 9 Venice Place

Guilford

10/1/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bishop's Orchards Farm Market, 1355 Boston Post Road/Route 1

10/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Guilford Community Center, 32 Church Street/Route 77

Hamden

9/21/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

10/5/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

10/12/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

Madison

9/20/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church - Madison, 26 Meetinghouse Lane

Meriden

9/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist, 159 East Main St

Milford

9/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Center, 349 Wheelers Farms Road

10/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue

Naugatuck

9/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Naugatuck Portuguese Club, 110 Rubber Avenue

New Haven

9/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Yale University Police Department, 101 Ashum Street

9/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway

9/25/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway

9/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway

9/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway

9/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Yale Undergrad, 509 College St

10/2/2018: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Yale New Haven Hospital, 20 York Street

10/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sound School, 60 South Water Street

North Branford

10/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Branford Fire Department, 1531 Foxon Road

North Haven

9/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive

10/3/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Quinnipiac University - North Haven Campus, 370 Bassett Road

10/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive

Northford

10/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northford Community Center, 1332 Middletown Ave

Orange

10/1/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., TGI Fridays, 348 Boston Post Road

Oxford

10/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town hall, 486 Oxford road

Prospect

10/5/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Prospect Firehouse, 26 New Haven Road

Southbury

10/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1021 Roxbury Rd

Wallingford

10/15/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main Street

10/15/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony Street

Waterbury

10/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Patrick's Church, 50 Charles Street

10/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Naugatuck Valley Community College, 750 Chase Parkway

9/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Saint Mary's Hospital, 56 Franklin Street

Wolcott

10/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Wolcott Senior Center, 211 Nichols Road

New London County

Bozrah

10/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bozrah Farmer's Market, 45 Bozrah St

Colchester

10/8/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Colchester Volunteer Fire Department, 52 Old Hartford Rd.

Gales Ferry

9/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ledyard Senior Center, 12 Van Tassell Drive

10/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1830 Route 12 and Clark Lane

Groton

9/20/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Marine Science Magnet High School, 130 Shennecossett Road

10/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Groton City Municipal Building, 295 Meridian Street Extension

Lebanon

10/7/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Renaissance Faire, 122 Mack Road

Mystic

9/25/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Hugo A. Simonelli VFW Post 3263, 60 Stonington Road

New London

9/25/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Mitchell College Weller Center, 437 Pequot Avenue

9/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 365 Montauk Avenue

10/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Connecticut College Crozier Hall, 270 Mohegan Avenue/ Route 32

North Stonington

10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Fellowship Evangelical Free Church, 102 Providence-New London Tpk/ RT 184

Norwich

9/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Three Rivers Community College, 574 Norwich New London Turnpike

9/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike

9/25/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike

9/27/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike

10/2/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike

10/4/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike

10/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Three Rivers Community College, 574 Norwich New London Turnpike

10/9/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike

10/11/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike

Pawcatuck

9/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Stonington Police Department, 173 S Broad St

Tolland County

Coventry

10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., G. H. Robertson Elementary School, 227 Cross Street

Ellington

10/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ellington Congregational Church, 72 Main St.

Rockville

9/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., ROCKVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL, 31 Union St

Storrs

9/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Eagleville Fire Department, Route 32

9/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., University of Connecticut, 2075 Hillside Road

9/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.

9/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.

10/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.

10/9/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.

10/10/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.

10/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.

Windham County

North Grosvenordale

10/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., TEEG, 15 Thatcher Road

Pomfret

10/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pomfret School Corzine Athletic Complex, 396 Pomfret St

Putnam

9/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Matulaitis Rehab & Skilled Care, 10 Thurber Road

Willimantic

9/24/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Connecticut State University Student Center, 83 Windham Street

10/2/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Connecticut State University Student Center, 83 Windham Street

