FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane Florence claimed the lives of 42 people as the storm continues to devastate the south.
Relief crews, including the American Red Cross, are on the ground helping with the relief effort, including volunteers from Connecticut.
The American Red Cross said it needs blood and donations in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
It said thousands of blood donations have gone uncollected because of drive cancellations.
Nearly 200 Red Cross blood drives in the southeast were forced to cancel because of the storm, resulting in more than 5,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.
“Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “There is an especially critical need for platelets to help cancer patients and type O blood donations for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Every donation can be a lifeline for patients.”
People outside of the affected storm areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm's path and across the country.
At one point, there were more than 21,000 people forced to live in shelters down south.
"It's really a devastating storm. And crops were impacted, livestock impacted, businesses were destroyed, homes were washed away, and people lost lives because of the storm. We expand our deepest sympathy. This is going to be a long recovery, and the Red Cross is there helping in any way that we can," said American Red Cross and CEO Gail McGovern.
Red Cross volunteers have also been providing food to victims. They have already served at least 250,000 meals and snacks to thousands of people.
For more information or to make a blood donation appointment, check out RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
The Red Cross also said a financial donation can be made. Information about that can be found at RedCross.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities from Sept. 20 to Oct. 15:
Fairfield County
Bethel
10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 141 Greenwood Avenue
Bridgeport
9/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mcgivney Community Center, 338 Stillman St
Brookfield
10/9/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Raymour & Flanigan, 14 Candlewood Lake Road
Danbury
9/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Western Connecticut State University Westside Campus Center, Westside Campus, Lake Ave.
10/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hatters Town Park, 7 East Hayes Town Road
10/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital, 24 Hospital Avenue
Easton
10/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Covenant Church of Easton, 1 Sport Hill Road
Fairfield
9/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA, 841 Old Post Road
10/2/2018: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue
Greenwich
9/21/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road
10/15/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA of Greenwich, 50 East Putnam Avenue
Monroe
9/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike
Norwalk
10/2/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple Street
10/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Soundview Medical Associates, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7), Suite 201
Redding
9/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road
Shelton
9/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greater Valley Chamber Commerce, 10 Progress Dr, 2nd Floor
9/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street
10/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street
Sherman
10/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Sherman Volunteer Fire Department, 1 CT 39
South Norwalk
10/9/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Norwalk Community College, 188 Richards Avenue
Stamford
9/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Soundview Plaza, 1266 East Main Street
9/29/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Cecilia Catholic Church, 1184 Newfield Ave.
10/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court
Trumbull
9/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Stephen's Church, 6948 Main Street
9/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Middlebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Avenue
10/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road
10/15/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main Street
Westport
10/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Westport Fire Department, 515 Post Road E
Hartford County
Berlin
9/21/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Berlin Congregational, 878 Worthington Ridge
9/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Berlin Congregational, 878 Worthington Ridge
Bloomfield
9/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bloomfield Center Fire Department, 18 Wintonbury Avenue
Bristol
10/3/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave
10/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Yankee Harley Davidson, 488 Farmington Ave.
10/8/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Gregory Church CCD Center, 1043 Stafford Avenue
Burlington
9/21/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Burlington Town Hall, 200 Spielman Highway
East Granby
10/9/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Granby Congregational Church, 9 Rainbow Road, Route 20
East Hartford
9/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cabela's, 475 East Hartford Blvd. North
10/9/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Goodwin College Riverside, One Riverside Drive
East Windsor
10/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warehouse Point Fire Department: East Windsor Connecticut, 89 Bridge Streeet
Enfield
9/21/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Asnuntuck Community College, 170 Elm Street
10/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Enfield Square, 90 Elm Street
Farmington
9/22/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue
9/26/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Ave
9/29/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue
10/10/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Ave
10/13/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue
10/3/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Ave
10/6/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Farmington Blood Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue
Glastonbury
9/24/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Congregation Kol Haverim, 1079 Hebron Ave
10/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Stop & Shop Glastonbury, 215 Glastonbury Blvd
Granby
10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Congregational Church, 242 Salmon Brook Street
Hartford
10/10/2018: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hartford Hospital, 560 Hudson Street
10/11/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greater Hartford Classical Magnet School, 85 Woodland Street
10/11/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Sinai Campus, 500 Blue Hills Ave
10/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 242 Trumbull Street, 242 Trumbull Street
Manchester
9/20/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North United Methodist Church, 300 Parker Street
9/21/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manchester Memorial Hospital, 71 Haynes Street
9/26/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Manchester Community College, Great Path
10/4/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North United Methodist Church, 300 Parker Street
New Britain
9/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Joseph School, 29 Edson St
10/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Webster Bank, 436 Slater Rd
Newington
9/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hartford Hospital Newington Campus, 181 Patricia M Genova Drive
Plainville
9/27/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., YMCA Plainville, 149 Farmington Avenue, Route 10
10/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Plainville Firehouse, 77 West Main Street
10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 56 Redstone Hill
Rocky Hill
10/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Optum, 400 Capital Blvd
Simsbury
10/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow St
10/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow St
Southington
9/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lincoln College of New England, 2279 Mount Vernon Road
Suffield
10/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association, 205 Bridge St.
10/9/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 100 North Main Street
West Hartford
9/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue
10/3/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., University of Hartford Gengras Student Union, 200 Bloomfield Avenue
10/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Hartford Gengras Student Union, 200 Bloomfield Avenue
Wethersfield
10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wethersfield United Methodist Church, 150 Prospect Street
Windsor
9/22/2018: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Washington Masonic Lodge, 153 Broad Street
9/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Addison Corporate Center, 175 Addison Road
Middlesex County
Chester
10/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Hall, 48 Middlesex Turnpike/ Rt. 154
Cromwell
10/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Cage, 14 Alcap Ridge
10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of LDS, 130 South St
Essex
10/5/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Essex Town Hall, 29 West Avenue
Middletown
9/28/2018: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent St
10/2/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Wesleyan University Beckham Hall, 45 Wyllys Ave., Beckham Hall
10/3/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Wesleyan University Beckham Hall, 45 Wyllys Ave., Beckham Hall
10/8/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1055 Randolph Rd
Moodus
9/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Haddam Senior Center, 15 Great Hillwood Road
Old Saybrook
9/28/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 366 Main Street
10/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Funktion Fitness, 210 Main Street
Litchfield County
Canaan
9/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Parish Center, 2 Daisy Hill Road
Cornwall
9/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Church of Christ Congregational, 8 Bolton Hill Road
Litchfield
10/2/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Rd
New Milford
10/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW New Milford, 11 Avery Rd.
North Canaan
10/9/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Geer Nursing & Rehab, 99 South Canaan Rd Rte 7 South
Torrington
9/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter Church, 109 East Main St.
9/28/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, 540 Litchfield Street
Winsted
10/8/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northwestern Connecticut Community College, Park Place East/Route 8
New Haven County
Branford
10/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gardenside Terrace, 173 Alps Road
10/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brothers' Harley Davidson, 557 West Main St.
Derby
10/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street
East Haven
10/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Irish American Community Ctr., 9 Venice Place
Guilford
10/1/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bishop's Orchards Farm Market, 1355 Boston Post Road/Route 1
10/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Guilford Community Center, 32 Church Street/Route 77
Hamden
9/21/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
10/5/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
10/12/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
Madison
9/20/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church - Madison, 26 Meetinghouse Lane
Meriden
9/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist, 159 East Main St
Milford
9/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Center, 349 Wheelers Farms Road
10/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue
Naugatuck
9/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Naugatuck Portuguese Club, 110 Rubber Avenue
New Haven
9/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Yale University Police Department, 101 Ashum Street
9/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway
9/25/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway
9/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway
9/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway
9/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Yale Undergrad, 509 College St
10/2/2018: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Yale New Haven Hospital, 20 York Street
10/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sound School, 60 South Water Street
North Branford
10/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Branford Fire Department, 1531 Foxon Road
North Haven
9/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive
10/3/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Quinnipiac University - North Haven Campus, 370 Bassett Road
10/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive
Northford
10/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northford Community Center, 1332 Middletown Ave
Orange
10/1/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., TGI Fridays, 348 Boston Post Road
Oxford
10/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town hall, 486 Oxford road
Prospect
10/5/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Prospect Firehouse, 26 New Haven Road
Southbury
10/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1021 Roxbury Rd
Wallingford
10/15/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main Street
10/15/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony Street
Waterbury
10/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Patrick's Church, 50 Charles Street
10/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Naugatuck Valley Community College, 750 Chase Parkway
9/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Saint Mary's Hospital, 56 Franklin Street
Wolcott
10/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Wolcott Senior Center, 211 Nichols Road
New London County
Bozrah
10/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bozrah Farmer's Market, 45 Bozrah St
Colchester
10/8/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Colchester Volunteer Fire Department, 52 Old Hartford Rd.
Gales Ferry
9/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ledyard Senior Center, 12 Van Tassell Drive
10/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1830 Route 12 and Clark Lane
Groton
9/20/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Marine Science Magnet High School, 130 Shennecossett Road
10/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Groton City Municipal Building, 295 Meridian Street Extension
Lebanon
10/7/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Renaissance Faire, 122 Mack Road
Mystic
9/25/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Hugo A. Simonelli VFW Post 3263, 60 Stonington Road
New London
9/25/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Mitchell College Weller Center, 437 Pequot Avenue
9/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 365 Montauk Avenue
10/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Connecticut College Crozier Hall, 270 Mohegan Avenue/ Route 32
North Stonington
10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Fellowship Evangelical Free Church, 102 Providence-New London Tpk/ RT 184
Norwich
9/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Three Rivers Community College, 574 Norwich New London Turnpike
9/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike
9/25/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike
9/27/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike
10/2/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike
10/4/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike
10/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Three Rivers Community College, 574 Norwich New London Turnpike
10/9/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike
10/11/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike
Pawcatuck
9/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Stonington Police Department, 173 S Broad St
Tolland County
Coventry
10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., G. H. Robertson Elementary School, 227 Cross Street
Ellington
10/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ellington Congregational Church, 72 Main St.
Rockville
9/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., ROCKVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL, 31 Union St
Storrs
9/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Eagleville Fire Department, Route 32
9/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., University of Connecticut, 2075 Hillside Road
9/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.
9/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.
10/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.
10/9/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.
10/10/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.
10/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., UCONN - Wilbur Cross Reading Room, Glenbrook Rd.
Windham County
North Grosvenordale
10/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., TEEG, 15 Thatcher Road
Pomfret
10/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pomfret School Corzine Athletic Complex, 396 Pomfret St
Putnam
9/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Matulaitis Rehab & Skilled Care, 10 Thurber Road
Willimantic
9/24/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Connecticut State University Student Center, 83 Windham Street
10/2/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Connecticut State University Student Center, 83 Windham Street
