MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - State leaders are encouraging healthy people to donate blood.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal said they're visiting the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden to plead their case.
They said the need for blood is constant.
The Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make and keep appointments in the coming weeks and months.
It said it recently joined with the Food and Drug Administration's effort to support the collection and distribution of convalescent plasma, a potentially life-saving treatment for critically-ill COVID-19 patients.
Together, they are working to put the new initiative in place by establishing a process to identify, qualify, and collect convalescent plasma safely from recovered COVID-19 individuals, at both Red Cross and other blood collection organizations.
The Red Cross is encouraging people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign-up to give convalescent plasma by completing the donor information form on RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
