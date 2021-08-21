CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The Red Cross open shelters across the state in preparation for Hurricane Henri.
They will begin to open at 8 p.m., on Aug. 21.
Shelters in Connecticut will open August 21 at 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- Groton
- Fitch High School
- 101 Groton Long Point Road, Groton
- New Haven
- Hill Regional Career High School
- 140 Legion Avenue, New Haven
- New London
- Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School
- 74 Grove Street, New London
- Niantic
- East Lyme Middle School
- 31 Society Road, Niantic
- North Branford
- North Branford Intermediate School
- 654 Foxon Road, North Branford
- Norwich
- Kelly Middle School
- 25 Mahan Drive, Norwich
- Stonington
- Stonington High School
- 176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck
Shelters in Connecticut will open August 22 at the following locations:
- 6 a.m.
- Norwalk
- Brien McMahon High School
- 300 Highland Avenue, Norwalk
- Norwalk
- 9 a.m.
- Plainville
- Plainville High School
- 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville
- Plainville
Evacuees should bring essential items for each member of the family, including:
- Prescription and emergency medications
- Foods that meet special dietary requirements
- Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Chargers for any electronic devices
- Books, games and other forms of entertainment
