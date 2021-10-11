FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The American Red Cross has put up a red flag over the nation's blood supply.

It said on Monday that it continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage.

American Red Cross still in need of blood donations The American Red Cross continues to be short on blood donations.

The Red Cross said the blood supply has dropped to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. In addition, blood donor turnout decreased by about 10 percent as summer came to an end.

While donations dropped, hospital demand for blood remained strong.

It noted that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Patients with breast cancer and other cancers may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. It said nearly 25 percent of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O and platelet donors, are urged to make an appointment to help meet the needs of patients this fall.

The Red Cross said those who donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. All who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).