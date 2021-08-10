CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers and blood donors.
The disaster relief organization said the pandemic has made it harder to recruit volunteers and donors.
There are volunteer opportunities in person and remotely.
A Red Cross Spokesperson, Eric Oubre, said, "If you are concerned about getting out in the community, you can help us virtually from the comfort of your own home. We need people and we will find a place for you to help the Red Cross. "
The organization responds to a disaster every six seconds in the U.S.
Volunteers can sign up on the Red Cross Connection.
