(WFSB) – The American Red Cross needs your help.
The agency has issued a blood emergency, saying they are extremely short on blood.
Currently, blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Officials say because of the Fourth of July last week, they had 17,000 less people come in to donate.
There are two blood drives planned for this Friday.
To find more information on where you can donate blood, click here.
