FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - With flooding being a major concern as the remnants of Hurricane Ida approach the state, the American Red Cross is stressing preparedness.
The most severe weather conditions are expected to occur sometime Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
To make sure you're ready for when the round of heavy rain moves in, the Red Cross is suggesting you have an emergency plan in place for your household and an emergency preparedness kit ready to go, which should contain items like rubber gloves, a bucket, and a shovel.
Pet owners should have a precautionary evacuation plan prepared for their furry friends, or bring in extra food for your pet if you're unable to evacuate them.
You should also keep up to date on the latest weather conditions in your area and to abide by your community's evacuation orders if one is implemented.
The Red Cross stated that residents are cautioned to not cross any flowing rivers, streams, or water-covered roadways.
After the weather has moved out, you should check the outside of your residence for any loose power lines, broken or damaged gas lines, and any other damage.
You should also be prepared in case your community issues a boil water order. If that is issued, you're advised to not use that water to wash clothes or dishes, take showers, or make ice or baby formula.
Officials with the Red Cross add that you should dispose of any food, beverages, or medicine that came into contact with flood water.
More information on how you can be prepared for when severe weather strikes can be found here.
