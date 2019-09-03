(WFSB) – Hurricane Dorian’s biggest impact in the U.S. has yet to come, but dozens of volunteers from Connecticut are already in the southeast ready to help.
Hundreds of dedicated American Red Cross volunteers are already in place because there is a lot of work to do even before disaster arrives.
Right now, as Dorian moves slowly, paralleling Florida’s east coast, a Red Cross volunteer from CT is ready to help.
Dr. Wayne Dailey is a retired psychologist from Mystic who now goes all over the world with the Red Cross to help disaster survivors deal with the emotional and psychological trauma that events like Dorian create.
“They feel hopeless and helpless very often in the face of disaster and so we try to reconnect them with their strengths and provide specific information to help them cope,” Dailey said.
Dur Dorian, Dailey will remain posted in Jacksonville and serve as the disaster mental health chief for northern Florida.
“Here we are in this huge city, very vibrant city, a lot of people, a lot of shops, and traffic, and residential, and commercial activity, and boom, it’s stopped,” Dailey said.
The storm is not expected to hit Florida until Wednesday, but Dailey is part of a huge Red Cross team, including dozens of volunteers from Connecticut, that are already manning more than 100 evacuation shelters.
“A lot of people don’t have the means to go to a hotel or they don’t have relatives that are living outside the impact areas, so they need some kind of shelter,” Dailey said.
The need will only grow once Dorian arrives in Florida.
“It’s an organization that is built on humanitarian generosity and it’s supported by the kindness of the American people who make donations,” Dailey said.
Dailey is ready for just about anything this week because he is a veteran of disasters.
Dorian will be Dailey’s 32nd deployment to a disaster site during his career as an American Red Cross volunteer.
