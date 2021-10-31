BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - Legendary Boston Red Sox play-by-play announcer and former player Jerry Remy has passed away.
Team officials made the announcement Sunday. He was 68.
Forever the RemDawg ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W98AZ4XMZ4— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2021
Remy had been battling cancer for several years and had stepped away from the Red Sox broadcast booth back in August as he underwent treatment.
A few txt from Remy in October: “Keep Fighting”“Congratulations”“Clean it up” (my favorite one) He was always there for us. He will be miss. Descansa en Paz, amigo.— Alex (@ac13alex) October 31, 2021
Red Sox fans just saw Remy back in October when he threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park when the Sox hosted the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game.
Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/GB9wU8TKQl— Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) October 31, 2021
Remy not only touched the lives of fans, but his fellow broadcasters, as well as Red Sox players, both past and present, including Wade Boggs.
Words can’t express my feelings right now so sad to hear about the passing of my former teammate and friend Jerry Remy. Scoot you’ll be dearly missed RIP 💔#Remdog pic.twitter.com/i9d2xGNw9j— Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 31, 2021
He played second base for the Red Sox between 1978 and 1984.
Red Sox officials noted that Jerry is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and is survived by his wife, Phoebe.
