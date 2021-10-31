NESN: Jerry Remy diagnosed again with cancer

(Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Jerry Remy / Twitter)

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - Legendary Boston Red Sox play-by-play announcer and former player Jerry Remy has passed away.

Team officials made the announcement Sunday. He was 68.

Remy had been battling cancer for several years and had stepped away from the Red Sox broadcast booth back in August as he underwent treatment.

Red Sox fans just saw Remy back in October when he threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park when the Sox hosted the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game.

Remy not only touched the lives of fans, but his fellow broadcasters, as well as Red Sox players, both past and present, including Wade Boggs.

He played second base for the Red Sox between 1978 and 1984.

Red Sox officials noted that Jerry is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and is survived by his wife, Phoebe.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.