GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - While Boston Red Sox fans took to the streets to celebrate Sunday night's World Series win, a company in Guilford was hard at work printing championship shirts.
Zuse Inc. has been cranking out shirts since the early morning hours of Monday.
It expects to keep the shirts coming until about noon.
The company isn't the only one busy on Monday morning.
Some sports stores said they planned to open early to help fans revel in Boston's victory.
Dick's Sporting Goods locations across the state opened at 6 a.m.
The franchise offered fans an assortment of World Series gear.
The Red Sox are expected to return to Boston on Monday.
The team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series in five games.
