CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The rivalry between Red Sox and Yankees fan is heating up tonight as fans watch the teams meet on the field for Game 3.
While the teams are facing off at Yankee Stadium in New York on Monday, Connecticut residents are filling up restaurants to watch the match.
Monday nights are a toss-up here at Chicago Sam’s, but when it comes to the Yankees and Red Sox, fans are pulling up a seat, ready to watch the rivalry play out in the playoffs.
It’s all good fun as the Red Sox and Yankees face off for Game 3 of 5.
“It might be a little difficult. You know, we’ve got a not-so-good pitcher and they do,” said Red Sox fan, Joy St. Amour. “But all the way Red Sox, all the way.”
“The Yankees, by the way, are the greatest franchise in the history of sports,” said Yankees fan, Tim Hemenway. “Twenty-seven world championships and 41 tries. That is a .667 winning percentage."
During the playoffs, Chicago Sam’s employees prepare for the crowds.
“You definitely have a lot of things stacked up, you know, ready to go,” said Waiter and Yankees fan, Rikki Catalano.
“If we suddenly get slammed with a bunch of people, it can happen out of nowhere, we really never know. I think right now this is the calm before the storm.”
But the stakes are high.
“There’s always a lot of excitement, especially when they play the Red Sox,” said Yankees fan, Taishai Kato.
“I went to school at UConn, and there are a lot of Red Sox fans, so there are some heated debates. But it’s always fun rooting for the Yankees,” said Kato.
And it’s the love of the game that keeps loyal fans always coming back for more.
“I’ve always loved the Yankees,” said Yankees fan Matthew Lee. “They’re a great team, great dynasty, great legend. Whether we lose or win, I am always going to be a big fan of them.”
And it seems the roots go deep.
“The history of the Red Sox,” said Red Sox fan, Rob Piriz, when asked why he supports the Boston team.
“I feel like they are the most historic team in baseball. Even though the Yankees have more championships, I think we got them this year,” said Piriz.
Game 4 is in New York again tomorrow. And if needed, both teams will head to Boston for game 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.