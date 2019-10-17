HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In Hartford, officials say plans to redevelop a key area around the Capitol are coming together.
While a new state office building and a parking garage are set to open, officials say that's just the beginning.
It’s an area the city has long hoped to revitalize, just footsteps from the Capitol and a short walk from downtown.
Capitol Region Development Executive Director Michael Freimuth said a second garage is the next step, and construction for that will begin in a few weeks and last for 15 months.
Freimuth added that will eliminate the need for several parking lots in the area.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said that will open up new commercial opportunities.
“You can free up that sea of surface parking that right now sits right now between Main Street and the capitol area, between Park Street and the hospital and Bushnell Park,” Bronin said.
The Bushnell Park South Project would involve roughly 12 acres of land in the areas of Elm, Clinton, West, Washington and Hudson streets, Buckingham, as well as Capitol Avenue.
Developments will be within walking distance to the Bushnell Theater and to downtown.
“That's an area that's ripe for mixed use development, both residential and retail and restaurants,” Bronin said.
Freimuth says plans could also include a mix of residential space with restaurants, retail and other commercial uses. That, he says, could take advantage of people coming for a show at the Bushnell or other area attractions.
“This will reinforce the Bushnell Theater, give it some additional parking, it will also help build out some perhaps some retail opportunities around the theater,” Freimuth said.
He also says will take city owned lots and the site of an old state laboratory, and put them back on the city’s tax roll.
Also, because the Bushnell theater is such a key part of these plans, Freimuth says the CDRA will work closely with the theater on plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.