HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain was forecasted to turn into freezing rain and possibly sleet across the state on Friday.
Around noon, Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out the conditions along Interstate 91 north in Hartford.
Though plain as of noon, it still reduced visibility and still created hazardous driving conditions.
As colder air inches across the state over the next several hours, those conditions could get worse as temperatures dip below freezing.
