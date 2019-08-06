MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Wesleyan University in Middletown made a national list that ranked marijuana usage among colleges and universities.
The Princeton Review released a "Reefer Madness" list of the top 20 schools in terms of pot usage.
Wesleyan came in at number 4.
Researchers said they surveyed 140,000 students at 385 colleges on a number of school-related topics, including academics, college life, fellow students and themselves.
Marijuana use fell under their "social scene" topic, which asked students the question "how widely is marijuana used at your school?"
Answers were given in a percentage range.
The University of Vermont, Pitzer College in California and the University of Rhode Island rounded out the top 3.
Other nearby schools on the list included the University of Maine at 7, Ithaca College at 17 and Syracuse University at 19.
Check out the complete list and methodology on The Princeton Review's website here.
