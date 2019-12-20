MADISON, CT (WFSB) – A refugee came to America with nothing after escaping war and violence in Africa.
But from that nightmare beginning, he’s now living the American dream in Madison.
From inside the kitchen of the Madison Beach Hotel, Joshua Ruzibuka helps chefs whip up some delicious dishes.
But it’s his life story that’s a recipe of resilience.
“People killed my parents and my three sisters. I was the baby,” Ruzibuka said.
At just five-years-old, he fled the Congo after losing his mother, father, and sisters in the Rwandan genocide.
“I just opened the door and ran and followed a group of people that were running, but I didn’t know where they were going,” Ruzibuka said.
For years he lived on the streets and in refugee camps.
“Here’s a guy that used to dig through dumpsters to try and feed himself and beg for food, and now he works in the Madison Beach Hotel kitchen,” said John Mathers.
In 2013, with just the shirt on his back, Ruzibuka and his fiancé came to the United States, re-settling in New Haven.
John Mathers, the general manager of the Madison Beach Hotel, hired Ruzibuka as a dishwasher.
“He’s a very hard worker and immediately he jumped right in and showed us his worth,” Mathers said.
Mathers watched movies to learn English and then started picking up prep skills in the kitchen, where he now can work at any of the stations.
He’s also married with two kids, has a driver’s license, and over the summer took the oath to become a U.S. citizen.
“The amazing thing to me about Joshua is he’s 28-years-old. He’s done so much with his life at 28, got off to a tough start, but he’s worked so hard to serve others,” Mathers said.
What makes Ruzibuka’s amazing story even more special is that after seeing everything he’s been through, he’s paying it forward, planning to go back to Africa for the first time in April.
“I want to go back because I know where I cam from and I know how difficult and a bad like people are passing through in Africa,” Ruzibuka said.
Knowing what he had to endure, he’s determined to make it better for others.
“His vision is to raise $6,000 so he can go back to fund the school that he started in the refugee camp in Rwanda for orphans and also pay off people’s hospital bills in Congo,” Mathers said.
A selfless act as a way to say thanks after all Ruzibuka has been through.
“I’m here now and every day I say wow for everything I see,” Ruzibuka said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.