BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – One of the country’s largest movie theater chains, with a couple of locations in Connecticut, is suspending its operations.
Regal Cinema is the latest business to be impacted by the pandemic.
The movie theater chain closed down its theaters back in mid-March as the coronavirus was spreading. They reopened in late August, but now after not even two months, they’re shutting their doors once again.
Ernie Smith enjoys a trip the movies and while the Regal Cinemas in Branford is now open, by Friday they will be closed again.
“How they can support themselves with two people in the theater, it’s ridiculous, plus they’re not letting the movies out anymore either, so I don’t see where they have a choice,” Smith said.
Regal, with has theaters in Branford, Waterbury, Waterford, and Stonington is closing its nearly 550 movie theaters and more than 7,000 screens in the U.S., along with its locations across Europe.
“I think the key thing is that they’re shutting down in both the United Stat and England, leading to a loss of about 45,000 jobs because the major studios are holding back the blockbuster hits,” said David Cadden.
David Cadden, Professor Ermeritus at Quinnipiac University’s School of Business, a movie buff himself, says the decision to postpone the release of the latest James Bond movie to the spring was the big killer.
“They’re holding back on Wonder Woman, they’re holding back on several other blockbusters. They’re still talking about releasing some in December, but we’ll see,” Cadden said.
CineWorld Group, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, say this is not a decision is made lightly. In a statement they say, “In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures, Regal will suspend operations at all theaters at close of business on Thursday, October 8, 2020 until further notice.”
CineWorld add the plan is to resume operations once the film studios are able to bring their pipeline of major movie releases back to the big screen.
“Chains such as Regal make their money on the blockbuster hits and if they’re not going to release them, then it’s not generating sufficient revenue to keep them open,” Cadden said.
While Cadden hopes it will get back to the point where studios are releasing those major films and movie-goers are returning in sufficient numbers, he says he wouldn’t be surprised to see additional theater chains close down temporarily and follow in Regal’s steps before it gets better.
