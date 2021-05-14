WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury movie theater reopened on Friday after more than a year of being shut down.
Regal Theatres is open for business, but guests will find a few changes before they can sit back and relax.
People can enjoy the movies on a big screen again, but the process of getting to the seat will look different.
“We were just walking downstairs and we noticed the lights were on up here, and we’re like, hold on, I think the movies are back,” said Jordon Adorno.
Jordon Adorno and Michelle Salgado say they’ve only been to the movies once since the pandemic started.
Now that Regal Theatres is open, they’re ready to resume one of their favorite activities.
“It’s been kind of boring around here not having the movie theater open, but it’s been, thank God now we have a date night to go to,” Salgado said.
Regal Theatres in Brass Mill Mall and Watertown are now open. Now, guests are required to wear masks in the theater and lobby, and stay six feet apart.
The reservation system allows the theater to pace people two seats apart to keep the auditorium at 50 percent capacity.
People can purchase their tickets online and get contactless check in.
“It felt fine because there was nobody else there and I didn’t have to worry about anybody touching me or getting too close,” said Sarah Rush.
Sarah Rush says she hasn’t been to a theater in more than a year, but on Friday, she caught an early movie.
“I’m coming back probably Monday to see “So You Want Me Dead,’” Rush said.
Other changes include a reduced menu at the concession counter and self-service condiment stands are closed.
Guests can also purchase concession items from a Regal app.
Moviegoers say despite the changes, they’re happy to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Next Wednesday, social distancing, and size limits will be lifted. Theater guests will still have to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.