WOODBURY/BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) -- Parents in Woodbury and Bethlehem are taking action after the school district's Board of Education passed a motion to cancel all school athletics until spring.
The decision was made before the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Sunday that fall sports can restart conditioning and any fall sport that is canceled will not be played later in the 2020-2021 school year.
On Monday morning, students and families marched from Woodbury’s north green on Main Street, to the central office to protest the decision.
The students at Nonnewaug High School say they were blindsided.
"I was really disappointed because you work really hard for three years and to have your senior year suddenly taken away from you is really hard," said Samantha Thompson, Nonnewaug High School senior.
For Thompson, it would mean no volleyball.
"It's just a big disappointment because you don't get to hang out with your friends, have the team experience that you were working on so hard for," Thompson said.
Her twin brother Zachary won't be able to play soccer.
"The CIAC is letting us play, it's just unfortunate the people in our region aren't able to, so I just think they should let us play," Zachary said.
While the CIAC said schools could resume conditioning on Monday, they will submit a modified fall sports plan to the Department of Public Health this week and with it, one final shot for the athletes.
"I will promise you, when it comes in, I will look at it again and I will do that because it's only right to the kids, and you want to know something? That's what I'm hearing from board members, they'll take a second look as well," said Dr. Joseph Olzacki, Superintendent of Region 14.
Olzacki says he'll have to wait to see what the DPH has to say about the CIAC's final plan and the Board of Education's next scheduled meeting is set for Sept. 8.
