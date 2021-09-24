(WFSB) -- The superintendent of the Woodbury Bethlehem school district is out of a job.
The Region 14 Board of Education voted to fire Joseph Olzacki after an investigation for his role in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic back in January.
Teachers claim administrators put themselves and their families higher on the list, exhausting the vaccine supply.
Two Board of Ed members resigned earlier this year.
The board voted earlier this week to terminate Olzacki’s contact, effective immediately.
A statement from the Board of Education president said, “The Board will move forward with a new superintendent search process and wants to thank our Acting Superintendent Wayne McAllister for his efforts in leading our District operations through this time.”
