WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Region 14 Board of Education has voted to open an investigation following accusations that some administrators cut the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last month, teachers in Woodbury claimed some Board of Education members prioritized their family members over teachers at a mass vaccination clinic that took place in town.
The Pomperaug Health District said more than 300 educators were vaccinated at the clinic.
President of Nonnewaug High School Teacher’s Association, Chris York claims Region 14 Board of Education members put themselves and their families higher on the list, exhausting the supply of vaccines that day.
The clinic, which was months in planning, was almost cancelled because not everyone who signed up fell in the 75 and older category. Since there was not enough time to fill the empty slots with 75 and older residents, the state gave the Board of Education permission to vaccinate their staff, so no dose was wasted.
The Board of Education voted 6-1 on Wednesday to hire an outside firm to investigate the matter following the outrage.
