KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) -- Many things have been cancelled because of the coronavirus, including school trips.
Students in Regional School District 17 had booked a trip to Washington D.C., but it was postponed and then canceled because of the pandemic.
Parents understood that, but they didn’t expect to be out more than half their deposit.
One parent told Eyewitness News that they paid $565, but when the trip was cancelled the tour company, EF Explore America, kept more than $300.
"I thought that keeping $315 was a bit much for any fees they might have incurred ahead of time,” said parent Mark Fong.
The Dept. of Consumer Protection said they’ve gotten 19 complaints from parents about this specific trip.
The company said these trips are planned years in advance to negotiate rates with hotels, buses and attractions. Because of this situation, they’re doing more than what’s required by giving vouchers for future trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.