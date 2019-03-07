WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Widespread power outages have forced schools in the Woodbury area to close for the day.
School officials posted to their website that the all Region 14 schools, which include those public schools in Woodbury and Bethlehem, would be closed on Thursday.
"All students who were picked up by buses for [Nonnewaug] and [Woodbury Middle School] will be delivered back to their homes," the post read. "Parents who dropped their children off will be notified."
There's no word on what caused the outage.
Eversource reported 327 customers without power as of 8:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.