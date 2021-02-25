NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Regional Water Authority’s Police Department said it received reports of an increase in criminals posing as utility employees in Connecticut to gain access to people’s homes so they can steal money or property.
The RWA said people can protect themselves and their families from these scams by staying vigilant and always asking for identification.
“A common tactic of these scammers is to warn of an imminent emergency or service termination and demand access to a home or payment. When someone tells you there is no time to stop and think, it’s usually the most important time to do so,” said RWA police Capt. Paul Ruggiero. “If someone contacts you or a loved one and claims to be from the RWA, always ask for identification and don’t hesitate to call our office directly and ask for verification. Never let someone in your home if you do not know them or they don’t prove their identity.”
The RWA advised its customers that if anyone comes to their door claiming to be from the RWA or any other utility, they should be able to provide identification. It said all RWA personnel carry an employee photo identification card, wear clothing with the RWA logo and travel in branded vehicles. The RWA does not normally go to customer homes without an appointment. When an employee asks to go inside a home, the resident typically called to initiate or schedule service. RWA employees only knock on doors to alert residents of a water emergency or major project. Homeowners should be wary of anyone who tries to collect money or offers a water test. If a customer would like to confirm an RWA employee’s identity, they can call the utility at 203-562-4020 and ask to speak with a customer care representative.
The RWA said homeowners should never open their doors to an unknown person without receiving verification of their identity. RWA police urged customers to shut the door and call 911 if someone comes to their door without warning and demands access. More advice on how to avoid utility imposters is available on the RWA’s website, rwater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.