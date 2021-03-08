HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices in Connecticut continue to climb.
Monday, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of regular was $2.80.
That was a 6 cent increase in a week and 26 cents on the month.
Here's how the prices regionally compare:
- Bridgeport - $2.85, up 25 cents from one year ago
- Hartford - $2.77, up 31 cents from one year ago
- New Haven/Meriden - $2.77, up 29 cents from one year ago
- Norwich/New London - $2.83, up 34 cents from one year ago
The last time Connecticut saw an average price of $3 a gallon was May 2019.
AAA said every state's gas price average has climbed by double digits since February. Connecticut's average, as of Monday, was 32 cents higher than it was on Feb. 1.
Ten gas stations nationwide already have $3 per gallon gas.
However, the national gas price average Monday was $2.77, up five cents in the last week and up 31 cents in the last month.
AAA reported that pump prices were increasing as refinery utilization was at an all-time low and crude oil prices (WTI) surged by more than $2 a barrel to $66.09 on Friday, the highest price in nearly two years. The jump in crude followed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ and their allies’, collectively known as OPEC+, surprise decision to minimally increase production in April.
To search for the cheapest prices in a certain area, head to AAA's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.