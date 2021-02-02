(WFSB) – CT transit services in several towns resumed on Tuesday after Winter Storm Cooper forced their suspension on Monday.
Regularly scheduled CTTransit bus service is planned for Feb. 2, the service announced.
"As a result of the significant snowfall, some routes may have temporary detours or delays," CTTransit said. "Please continue to travel safely and with caution for the conditions."
CTTransit services in Waterbury, Meriden, and Wallingford were suspended on Monday.
For the latest changes to routes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.