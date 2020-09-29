HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A special session at the state capitol gets underway on Tuesday morning. Lawmakers will be voting on several bills this week.
One measure includes creating major changes for utility companies in our state. Another has to do with absentee ballots.
It's the second special session of the year.
The regular session ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers said they want to make changes after Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of customers across the state. A new bill would limit utility company profits.
“We are finding legislation that will be very good for the rate payers in the state of Connecticut,” said Sen. Norm Needleman, a Democrat who sits on the Energy Committee.
If passed, the bill focused on utility companies such as Eversource could change how public utilities are regulated. Rate hikes would be reviewed more thoroughly. The bill would also allow refunds for lost food or medication during power outages.
The energy bill is one of several up for consideration.
Lawmakers are also considering a bill that would allow local election officials to start processing absentee ballots a little earlier.
Gov. Ned Lamont wants to make sure the November election runs smoothly, given the large number of absentee ballots expected.
Legislators will also consider four judicial nominations to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.
Republicans, however, don’t want a special session.
“The majority is taking advantage of the COVID virus in this situation,” said Sen. Len Fasano, Senate minority leader. “They are using that as a blanket to protect them against doing things in the open and I think that’s wrong.”
Because of the pandemic, the state House of Representatives and Senate are expected to meet separately on different days to limit the number of people at the capitol.
The special session is expected to last through Thursday or Friday.
