BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is advising Eversource and United Illuminating customers that a rate increase will become effective Jan. 1 through June 30.
Eversource proposed a customer price increase to cover what it called "energy supply costs" in Connecticut.
The energy company submitted proposed winter electricity prices to the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Thursday.
Friday, PURA said new rates will become effective on Jan. 1.
Eversource said the residential Generation Service Charge, or GSC, will be 8.391 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the current 7.375 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Eversource said the average residential customer using 700 kilowatt hours of electricity each month would see an increase of approximately $7.11 per month on the supply portion of their bill.
United Illuminating's standard service rate will increase to 9.369 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).
PURA did say the rates represent a decrease compared to others issued in the first half of 2018, 2019 and 2020.
"By comparison, Eversource rates averaged 9.545 cents per kWh in the first half of the prior three years, and UI rates averaged 10.482 cents per kWh in that period," PURA said.
The new charges will have no impact on the delivery portion of the bill.
This comes as Eversource continues to face scrutiny for a previous high rate increase and criticism for a prolonged response to Tropical Storm Isaias, both of which happened over the summer.
United Illuminating's response during the storm was also criticized.
Eversource admitted during a hearing with PURA in August that it passed a $124 million increase on to customers. At first, it blamed a state-approved deal with the Millstone Power Plant, but later said it was to cover usage loses it incurred as a result of businesses closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Eversource admits $124 million passed to customers during PURA hearing
Then came Tropical Storm Isaias, after which upwards of 800,000 customers were in the dark. Some homes were without power for more than a week.
RELATED: Eversource rate hikes, storm response discussed during another hearing
However, Eversource said the new increase would be a direct pass-through cost to customers for the price of power generation with no profit to the company.
"We recognize the effect higher electricity prices can have on our customers, especially during these unprecedented times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to help them better manage their energy use,” said Penni Conner, Eversource senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Like our customers, we have no control over fluctuating energy prices, but the myriad of energy-efficiency programs we offer can help people reduce their usage, tighten-up their homes and keep energy bills down year-round. We also offer various payment arrangements for customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bill, including the COVID-19 payment plan which allows them to pay past-due balances for up to 24 months."
The new generation rate will run from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2021.
Each customer’s total bill depends on how much energy they use, their rate category, and weather conditions.
Under the state law that deregulated electricity, energy companies like Eversource bid twice a year for power supplies, award contracts to low bidders, and pass along the costs to customers without marking them up, Eversource said. The standard service price changes on Jan. 1 and July 1. All Eversource customers have the option to buy their power from state-approved third-party suppliers or go with the energy company’s standard service rate.
More information on alternative supplies and rates was posted to this website.
Details about Eversource's energy efficiency programs can be found here.
So... here's that new rate jacking we all knew was going to come. Still no corrections done by the state to fix these guys. And they expect to pass all their losses on to their remaining customer base? With fewer industrial applications needing power due to shutdowns, shouldn't this also be decreasing stress on the grid as well as reducing need for excess generation?
Nope, the government has decided that more of our power generation has to be through solar farms. That's why delivery costs are up, and why fewer industrial applications don't mean a lower stress on the grid. We're headed in the direction of California and its "green energy" rolling blackouts, despite the fact that Millstone has operated safely for decades and we could just as easily be building another nuclear plant instead, lowering the cost of both generation and delivery while dropping emissions significantly lower than with solar as well as more conventional fossil fuel methods.
Nope. As usual you speak above your level of knowledge. The idea that building another nuclear power plant is easy and doesn't involve GHG emissions is false. The fact that you don't seem to understand that solar power and energy storage systems are not available and advanced enough for base load generation is funny. The worst part is that you post as if you are some sort of expert when really you know almost nothing about it. We should be advancing energy storage technologies and investing in renewables.
