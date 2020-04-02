CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – These are tough times for restaurants as many have been shut down for weeks and employees are out of work.
To help them, a special relief fund has been set up and donations are coming in from everywhere.
Baci in Cromwell is a popular restaurant, but they closed their doors almost three weeks ago.
Some of their employees were laid off and are struggling.
People understand that and want to help.
March 16 was the last time employees at Baci were serving meals before they were forced to close.
“It’s terrifying, but knowing we have the support of the community,” said Brenda Reilly, owner of Baci Restaurant.
They still have that support, but it’s getting harder for employees like Robin Belzo and her family.
“It’s been difficult. We have had to do a lot of cuts, besides not being able to go out, making sure important bills are getting paid, and we have to wait, make calls to adjust things,” Belzo said.
Balzo is still waiting for unemployment.
“More and more restaurants unfortunately each day, are having to shut down, hoping to weather the storm and come back and hire their employees,” said Scott Dulch, CT Restaurant Association.
Scott Dulch from the CT Restaurant Association knows the longer this goes on, the worse it will get.
He set up a relief fun with the help of many businesses.
Bad Sons Brewery in Derby will start making “Comped,” which 100 percent of the sales will go to laid off employees.
“I’d like to give a grant to everybody, but at the same time, if we can take 100 percent of proceeds that are going to go back to those who need it the most,” Dulch said.
Grants of $500 will be given to some of the hardest hit workers.
Everyone wants things to get better soon, but it could take a while.
“When you do have to go to stores, people are nervous. Some it doesn’t bother, but as time goes on, people will be nervous about sitting in a restaurant. It’s scary for us,” Belzo said.
Restaurant workers are about 10 percent of the state’s workforce, which is about 160,000 employees.
If you want information about the relief fund or to help out, click here.
