DAYVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- State police said remains found in the Quinebaug River in Dayville on Tuesday turned out to be deer bones.
The scene unfolded Tuesday morning on Cotton Bridge Road, near Pomfret Landing, which is in a rural section if Killingly.
Investigators responded to the area on a report of remains having been found.
A state police diver was able to mark the location, and investigators later determined the remains found were that of a deer.
