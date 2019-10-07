WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, forensic experts exhumed the bodies of two victims of a circus fire that happened in Hartford 75 years ago.
The exhumation process was happening at Northwood Cemetery in Windsor. A judge approved the exhumation last month.
The remains were each located in concrete burial vaults, which is not typical for that time period, Hartford police said.
Authorities are trying to figure out if one of those victim was a woman from Vermont named Grace Fifield.
The Hartford circus fire happened in 1944 in the big top of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey Circus, killing 168 people and injuring 682.
The blaze spread quickly and was fueled by a mixture of gasoline and paraffin wax that was used to waterproof the tent. The cause has never been determined.
A number of circus officials served prison time for negligence, but no one was ever specifically charged with starting it.
Officials said the next steps include dental and anthropological evaluation of the remains followed by DNA testing.
The DNA testing is expected to take weeks to months, depending on the condition of the DNA.
Fifield's granddaughter Sandra Sumrow, who lives in North Carolina, submitted DNA and hopes the testing will provide a definitive answer.
"I am waiting for the DNA results before further comments. We look forward to finding out the results," Sumrow said in a statement on Monday.
Thomas Zukowski of Enfield was just 6 years old when he went to the circus with his family. He can still remember the sheer terror of that day.
“When we saw the fire start and it blazing, my uncle put us down onto the ground from the top of the bleachers and all four of us just went right out to the exit,” Zukowski said.
He hopes the family of Grace Fifield can find the answers they have been looking for.
