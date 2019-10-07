WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, forensic experts are exhuming the bodies of two victims of a circus fire that happened in Hartford 75 years ago.
The exhumation process is happening at Northwood Cemetery in Windsor. A judge approved the exhumation last month.
Authorities are trying to figure out if one of those victim was a woman from Vermont named Grace Fifield.
The Hartford circus fire happened in 1944 in the big top of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey Circus, killing 168 people and injuring 682.
The blaze spread quickly and was fueled by a mixture of gasoline and paraffin wax that was used to waterproof the tent. The cause has never been determined.
A number of circus officials served prison time for negligence, but no one was ever specifically charged with starting it.
