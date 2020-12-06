ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Almost one year ago on Dec. 7, Connecticut was rocked by the sudden death of D’Ascenzo. At the time, she was the longest serving news anchor at any single Connecticut television station with 33 years at WFSB-TV.
She was an Emmy-award winning journalist numerous times over. Soon after, many of her family, friends and co-workers established The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation to continue her legacy by funding meaningful efforts that were important to her.
Over the years, D'Ascenzo emceed many of the nonprofit organization’s fundraising events.
The mission of The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation is to carry on D'Ascenzo's passionate efforts to support advances in medicine and health, women’s and children’s issues, and journalism studies.
We invite you to share memories of her and to donate to The Denise Foundation.
For more information about the foundation or to make a donation, visit www.thedenisefoundation.com.
