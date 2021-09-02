Remington offers $33 million settlement with Sandy Hook school shooting victims' families

White balloons decorate the sign for the Sandy Hook Elementary School as a Connecticut State Trooper stands guard at the school's entrance in 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut.

 David Goldman/AP

(WSFB) - On Sept. 2, Remington subpoenaed the academic, attendance and disciplinary records of five dead first graders and four dead school employees who were killed in Sandy Hook.

"We have no explanation for why Remington subpoenaed the Newtown Public School District to obtain the kindergarten and first grade academic, attendance and disciplinary records of these five school children. The records cannot possibly excuse Remington’s egregious marketing conduct, or be of any assistance in estimating the catastrophic damages in this case. The only relevant part of their attendance records is that they were at their desks on December 14, 2012," said Josh Koskoff, an attorney for the families.

Download PDF 374.00 Soto Motion to Modify Protective Order 9-2-21
Brian C. Duffy
Brian C. Duffy

No wonder Remington is bankrupt. They hired the legal team of Sydney Powell and Cousin Vinny.

