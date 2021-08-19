(WFSB) – Channel 3’s Early Warning Weather Tracker was on the road Thursday morning in the middle of tropical downpours.
The rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred fell fast created at least two problems for drivers.
First and foremost, the roads were slick, and the weather tracker saw some ponding in some areas. Drivers who headed out also experienced the rain pelting their windshield hard enough to affect visibility.
Drivers also slowed down on the highways to avoid hydroplaning.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
More on the forecast can be read here.
