(WFSB) - A round of heavy rain and gusty winds is possible for later this week.
Two weeks before the tropical season officially begins, Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the coast of Florida, according to Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
It has sustained wind of 40 MPH, and will be moving slowly on an almost due northerly course, possibly affecting the Outer Banks with heavy rain and gusty winds in the next few days.
Remnants of Arthur may come into Connecticut by midweek.
This upcoming week will be an unsettled period in general.
A large, slow-moving low pressure system will evolve over the Northeast and it will bring the threat for rain from time to time Monday through Saturday.
The whole week will not be a washout, but there could be a period of steady rain at some point.
At the same time, “Arthur” will move northward off the East Coast of the United States.
"At this point, it looks like this system will remain well offshore; however, it may become absorbed by the overall large circulation and it could enhance the rainfall, especially Tuesday into Wednesday, when at the same time, a raw northeasterly wind will be most pronounced," explained Cameron.
Meanwhile, occasional showers are in the forecast for Monday, Thursday, and Friday.
Most of next week will be cooler as well.
We are forecasting highs 65-70 Monday, 55-60 Tuesday, near 60 Wednesday, and 60s to lower 70s Thursday and Friday and in the upper 70s Saturday.
Read the full technical discussion here.
