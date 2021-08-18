HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Fred are expected to bring heavy rain to the state after midnight.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state can expect tropical downpours and even a few thunderstorms.
"[Wednesday night] and Thursday, this is when we'll be dealing with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred," Haney said.
The downpours and storms should stick around for most of Thursday.
"Heavy rain could cause localized poor drainage flooding, and this may be a concern for [Thursday] morning's commute," Haney said.
It'll also feel tropical outside with dew points in the low- and mid-70s. The air temperature should be close to 80 degrees.
Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression on Tuesday, but delivered heavy rain to Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Kentucky and southwest Virginia.
As of Wednesday morning's forecast, it looked like towns along and to the north of Interstate 84 could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with lighter amounts in southern Connecticut.
Areas to the northwest of the state could see 2 to 5 inches.
"Of course, this is all subject to change since we are not exactly sure where the center of low pressure will track," Haney explained.
Connecticut could use the rain.
After the third wettest July on record, August has been rather dry.
"To date, for the Hartford Area, only 0.80 of an inch of rain has been received, and the deficit has grown to 1.69 inches," Haney said. "Meanwhile, only 0.35 of an inch has fallen in Bridgeport this month, and the deficit has grown to 1.89 inches."
Lingering showers should end Thursday night as the tropical moisture lifts away to the northeast of southern New England.
Friday should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. There's also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
Sunday, right now, looks to be partly sunny with lower humidity.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
