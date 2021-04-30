(WFSB) - School districts will no longer be required to offer a remote learning option come this September.
So far, the move from Gov. Ned Lamont has generated mixed reactions from parents.
Many feel comfortable having their children back in the classroom full-time.
However, those who are still concerned about COVID-19 will have to find alternatives.
Rylan Krusiewicz of Wethersfield said his daughter is back to school five days a week.
"We think that the structure in the school is best for her," Krusiewicz said.
Lamont agrees.
When he announced schools would reopen in September, it was an unpopular decision; however, as evidenced by low case rates in schools, many parents now see it as the right one.
"I think things are getting better personally," Krusiewicz said.
"We found during the worst of the pandemic, eight months ago, our schools were open safely. That’s priority number one, two and three for me," Lamont said.
The change from Lamont came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week relaxed mask-wearing guidelines outdoors.
"We are moving on and there’s a number of people who are vaccinated now," Krusiewicz said. "I think the percentages are up, so I see this as a positive thing for the state."
Parents who agree with the decision said they understood that some people might still have problems with taking this step.
"There are people who are high risk, that’s not our case, but I think this distance learning, taking it away, and not giving that option is going to put they’re not going to be happy about it.," Krusiewicz said.
Wanting to get answers for families who were counting on online learning, Channel 3 asked Lamont what they should do.
"If you still don’t want to send your kids to school, we’ll find what’s online and available to help you find alternatives," Lamont said.
