HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is some renewed optimism about more COVID-19 relief from Capitol Hill.
Friday, Connecticut Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal were in Hartford and called on President Donald Trump, and their Republican colleagues, to join them in pushing through a relief package.
The senators said the bill needed to get passed before the end of next week.
"Bipartisanship is going to be absolutely necessary to pass this blueprint for the future," Blumenthal said.
"We are actively engaged with our colleagues in the Senate in Congress and in the administration to find a way to," Murphy said.
Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a $908 billion stimulus plan.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about the proposal on Thursday. It was the first time in months.
The aim of everyone was to get something done before lawmakers left for the holiday break.
