WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A historic Catholic church in Waterbury is getting a face-lift.
On Tuesday morning, the work began at St. Anne for Mother’s Church.
For nearly a century, the church’s twin spires stood tall, but on Tuesday they started to come down.
Deterioration caused the church to close due to safety concerns.
In December of 2018, several marble stones fell from the exterior, weighing about 15 pounds each.
That’s when the church closed down, netting was put up, and the sidewalk was blocked off for safety.
Tuesday, the twin spires were coming down so renovations could begin, but saving the original cross on each spire is key.
The spires will come down, piece by piece, and each stone will get a serial number.
Once the church has enough funds, the spires and nearly 10,000 stones will be placed back like a jigsaw puzzle, and damaged stones will be replaced.
The breakdown process should be complete by the middle of September, weather permitting.
“It's bittersweet I guess,” said Patti Bleau, of Waterbury.
Her family is deeply rooted in Waterbury, and her father went to St. Anne’s school.
Years later her parents were married there, then her sister, and the list goes on.
“It's kind of sad for me to see that the steeples are coming down, hopefully in my lifetime I’ll see them back up,” Bleau said.
The church plans on reopening and holding services Labor Day weekend if they are able to dismantle the spires in time.
Right now, it’s unknown how long it’ll take for the spires to be reconstructed.
