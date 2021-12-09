HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- If you’re looking for a place to rent, you may be experiencing sticker shock, and you’re not alone.
Food, toys and now the pandemic is impacting rent.
“It’s frustrating for me because right now I don’t work, and its difficult for a person and a single mother to deal with that issue,” said Johanna Rivera, of Hartford.
She just got a letter from her landlord stating her rent is going up by about $300.
“The rent is higher, the food is higher, the light electricity is higher, its so many things, it’s difficult to deal with,” Rivera said.
It’s a struggle many Connecticut residents are caught up in.
Experts with QuoteWizard say there’s been about a 13 percent rent increase this year.
“It’s hard to find units. It’s hard to find affordable units. And it’s hard if you don’t have a couple of months of security deposit. Landlords don’t seem as willing to negotiate down from two months up front,” said Barbara Shaw, executive director for Hands on Hartford.
She said the higher costs on everything forces landlords to bump up prices. She adds the state was short on thousands of affordable units before COVID, and as the pandemic drags, the problem is getting worse.
“Some are definitely trying to recoup their costs. The cost of living in Connecticut is also increasing. Taxes have increased. Utility costs are definitely up. Repair costs are up due to demand and supply,” said Juan Berrios, assistant director of Operation HRA of New Britain Inc.
Another issue driving up costs is out-of-state landlords are buying in CT and up charging, even if they know the big need in cities like Hartford.
Landlords are also trying to catch up on their bills since some tenants can't afford it. There are programs like UniteCT which helps pay for backed up rent. As of today, more than 160 million dollars have been given out.
