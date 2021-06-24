HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Renters are finding some relief again while landlords are dealt another blow.
The CDC extended its eviction moratorium for another month.
The federal government says it expects this to be the final eviction moratorium extension.
Landlords say this is another setback, while housing experts explain this isn’t a get-out-of-eviction card.
More than $200,000. That's the back rent tenants owe landlord David Haberfeld.
Before the pandemic, the figure would be more like $50,000.
He’s seen little relief.
"We actually received Unite CT for two tenants and we have others pending," Haberfeld tells us.
Unite CT is a program funded by the federal government to help pay back rent.
The eviction moratorium was set to expire Wednesday, but it’ll now end July 31.
While states are reopening and the economy bounces back from the pandemic, housing experts say renters finding a job in the next month won’t make up for back rent overnight if they’re behind several months.
The CDC’s extension may be borrowing more time to make sure no money is left on the table.
Democratic representatives sent a letter asking for more time to allow renters to tap into the nearly $47 billion in rental assistance included in the American Rescue Plan.
To be covered under the CDC’s order, Quinnipiac University’s housing expert Charles Pillsbury explains.
"You have to state what your income is, what your ability to pay rent is, what attempts you made to get rental assistance from the state, and the harm to you if you get evicted," Pillsbury explained.
All adults in the household have to go through the process and it’s done under oath, but Haberfeld says the moratorium created unintended consequences and he can’t afford to give people second chances looking to rebuild their lives.
"They have the hardest time. I feel so bad for the people that I’ve turned away that before the moratorium, I would’ve taken them," added Haberfeld.
It’s unclear if Connecticut will also extend its eviction moratorium.
The governor’s office has not responded to our questions.
If you’re a renter looking for help, you can head here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.