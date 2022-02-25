CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Connecticut is the third state to pass a law that gives renters who are facing eviction access to free legal services.
After losing her job when the pandemic hit in March 2020, Lucecita Lugo negotiated a deal with her Hartford landlord to pay what she could, when she could.
By November 2020, she was facing eviction.
“When I got home, I saw the officer with paperwork standing on my door, and I got scared. I’m here to get your stuff out, and I’m like, ‘take my stuff out?’” said Lugo. “I’m like, ‘this is the first time I’m hearing about this.’”
Through Greater Hartford Legal Aid, she connected with attorney Kelsey Bannon, a fair housing lawyer. Bannon saved Lugo from eviction.
“The eviction process in Connecticut is not simple and not straightforward,” said Bannon.
Only 7% of tenants have legal representation, while 80% of landlords do.
"There’s an incredible imbalance of power and knowledge," said Bannon.
That imbalance is now shifting due to the states new right to counsel law.
It provides low-income tenants with free legal representation in eviction cases.
It’s only available in 14 zip codes, 06610, 06239, 06105, 06106, 06112, 06114, 06120, 06511, 06513, 06519, 06260, 06710, 06516 and 06226.
The 14 zip codes cover 25% of all evictions. They cover neighborhoods in Bridgeport, Danielson, Hartford, New Haven, Putnam, Waterbury, West Haven, and Willimantic.
People who live outside of these zip codes can still access free legal services through community organizations like the Community Renewal Team (CRT), or Greater Hartford Legal Aid.
Lugo believes taking their help is the only reason she is not homeless.
"I don’t like to ask for help, I like to do it all on my own, but sometimes your situation is something you can’t avoid, and you have to get legal representation," said Lugo.
Helpful Links: https://www.evictionhelpct.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.